Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is expected to return this week.

He is poised to lead the party’s rally for the Osun governorship election in Osogbo on Thursday.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that Atiku is expected back in Nigeria today after spending weeks abroad.

His return however comes amid reports of possible defection of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, over the way he was by passed for the running mate position.

Atiku picked Delta State governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate after 14 out of 17 members of an advisory committee leaned in favour of Wike.

He is expected to lead the reconciliation moves with Wike who on Friday met with three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors namely, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), in his private residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, it was learnt that Wike was yet to commit to defecting to the APC.

It was gathered that the PDP presidential candidate will cut short his vacation to lead the charge in the Osun gubernatorial election slated for July 16, 2022.

“With his return, the PDP presidential standard bearer is also expected to take full charge of the dialogue and mediation processes to resolve the fallout from the PDP presidential nomination processes”, a source in the party told LEADERSHIP yesterday.

The source further added that contrary to media reports that Atiku was vacationing in Dubai, he was actually spending his vacation in Europe.

When contacted, his media adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, confirmed that Atiku will be in Osogbo in person to lead the mobilisation of the people of Osun to cast their votes for the PDP governorship candidate, Sen Ademola Adeleke.

He told LEADERSHIP: “ I can confirm that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar will be in Osogbo to lead the charge of the mobilisation of eligible voters in Osun State to support

Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the governorship election of the 16th of July. The presidential candidate of the PDP will be on ground in person on Thursday at the PDP rally in the state.”