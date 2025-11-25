Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar declared yesterday that real opposition has begun following his collection of his African Democratic Congress (ADC) membership card.

Advertisement

He stated this after he collected his African Democratic Congress (ADC) card at the Jada 1 Ward of Jada Local Government Area of the party in Adamawa State.

The collection of the ADC card by Atiku followed his formal registration, by Sen. Sadiq Yar’Adua, the national secretary of the ADC Registration and Mobilisation Committee, in Adamawa State.

Advertisement

“Now I have picked my membership card for the ADC. Now, the real opposition has begun. We will work in concert with other leaders of the opposition and Nigerians to chase the APC out of government,” Atiku said.

He called on his supporters and all those desirous of ushering in the vanguard to reclaim and rebuild Nigeria to take the cue and register with the ADC.

Adamawa State ADC Chairman, Hon Shehu Yohanna who joined Sen Yar’Adua to perform the registration, said that Atiku’s registration signals the unveiling of statewide registration of members into the party in all the local governments and Wards of the state.

He called on citizens, especially youths and women, to take advantage of the opportunity to join the party across the nation. Sen. Sadiq Yar’Adua reiterated the call, urging Nigerians to register to vote.

Key members of the Adamawa Coalition, including former Governor Bindow Jibrilla, Senator Aishatu Binani, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata, Sen. Aziz Nyako, and Sen. Ishaku Abbo, were among those who attended the unveiling.