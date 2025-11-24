Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, set out for Jada, Adamawa State, to collect his official membership card of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), receiving an enthusiastic reception from supporters along the way.

Videos from the scene showed his convoy arriving in the town, with supporters cheering, beating drums, and singing.

Some carried placards bearing Atiku’s image with inscriptions such as “Welcome Daddy,” as the former vice president waved and greeted well-wishers from his vehicle.

Atiku had hinted at the development earlier during a meeting with the Adamawa State ADC leadership in Yola. “In Nigeria as a whole, there is a new political movement, is it not so? Today, the new movement has taken us to where? To the ADC. So, the people of Adamawa and Nigeria, our new party is ADC and our new leaders in Adamawa are here seated,” he said.

“After that, on Monday, I will be officially in the ADC. Before now, I was not in; you were here before me. Will you accept me?” he asked, to which the crowd responded with a resounding “Yes.”

He added, “May God allow us to witness Monday. It is tomorrow; we are hopeful to meet tomorrow.”

The ADC has emerged as a key opposition platform, forging a broad coalition ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election. Its ranks now include heavyweight politicians, including former Vice President Atiku, ex-Senate President David Mark (interim national chairman), and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola (interim national secretary), alongside other prominent figures such as Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye, Gabriel Suswam, and Ireti Kingibe.