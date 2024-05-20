Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has taken to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to sympathise with victims and families of victims burnt in the Kano Mosque fire incident.

Atiku condemned the killing of trapped worshippers and citizens, saying such has no place in the society.

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the horrendous arson involving 23 people who were burnt alive while praying in a mosque at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa local government area of Kano State.

“This horrific killing of trapped worshippers, and indeed of any other innocent citizen, has no place in our society. I share my condolences with families who lost love ones to this criminal act.”

The former VP also urged that all needed medical resources should be deployed to the care of the victims.

He called on the Kano State Government to ensure that the perpetrators behind this incident should be fished out and brought to book.

“I urge the Kano State Government and all other relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime is brought to book.”