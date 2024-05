In December 2020, we made an online publication titled “PASTOR BAGS 7 YEARS IN PRISON OVER N1M FRAUD”.

Our attention has since been drawn to the publication. We regret that we were mistaken as to the name of the person convicted by the Court. We bear Odenigbo Theophilus mentioned in the publication no malice. We hold him in high esteem and apologize for whatever damage the publication may have caused him.

— Editor