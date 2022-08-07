Former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said that the reconciliation between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, will not fail.

According to Prof. Gana, a firm process for the reconciliation between the duo has started, adding that they will ensure it did not fail.

Speaking at an event organised by GreenFlames Film Production to mobilise Nigerians to vote peacefully in the 2023 general elections at the weekend in Abuja, Gana said there was hope Nigeria will get it better, adding that the PDP stands for unity.

“We have started a conciliation process between some members of our party. The process started this week and today (Saturday) it will continue. I am in the forefront of the reconciliation.

“We believed that this reconciliation will not fail because we need to deliver Nigeria from misgovernance,” Prof. Gana said.

Even though he didn’t mention names of Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, LEADERSHIP earlier reported that about a meeting between Atiku and Wike at the Abuja residence of Prof. Jerry Gana.

On the upcoming general elections, Prof. Gana, who called on all Nigerians to ensure they participate in the process, added that God will deliver Nigeria mysteriously.

“God is going to move in a mysterious way to deliver Nigeria, ” Gana said, adding that insecurity will go away if Nigerians vote for the right person to be president in 2023.

“Insecurity will go, poverty must finish, poor education must go. But we must come out and participate in the election. We must campaign for people who bring unity. We must campaign for people that can deliver the country from misgovernance.

“We are tired of this lack of governance. It is a shame in 2022, the capital city of Nigeria is not safe. Politicians must be men and women of integrity.

“We left over $87 billion in excess reserves. Now, they said we only have about $304 million dollars. Nigeria is now nearly bankrupt. We have to borrow to pay salaries,” Gana added.