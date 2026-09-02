The Presidency has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s reported $1.2 million lobbying arrangement with a Washington-based advisory firm as a reflection of desperation and an alleged lack of a coherent political agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made the claims in a statement titled, “Speculation as Classified Information: Atiku’s $1.2 million Lobbying Gamble Exposed.”

Dare alleged that a coordinated media campaign linked to a Washington-based lobbying firm sought to present political speculation as classified intelligence.

According to the presidential aide, reports circulating from the United States contained no intelligence documents, named Western officials or documentary evidence to support allegations involving Nigeria’s secrets or resources.

He challenged those behind the reports to produce what they described as a “highly classified intelligence report,” identify their sources and provide evidence for the allegations.

“To evaluate these claims with legal rigour and logical integrity requires examining the architecture of this political stunt,” Dare said.

He claimed that publicly verifiable filings under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act, FARA, showed that Atiku contracted Washington-based Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. on a $1.2 million, 12-month retainer.

Dare alleged that the purpose of the arrangement was to pursue a partisan campaign to counter Nigerian government narratives and to use historical legal records for political advantage ahead of the 2027 elections.

The presidential spokesman also took a swipe at Dr Karl-Marx Edward Okeke-Von Batten, describing him as a commercial lobbyist whose comments, he said, did not represent the position of the United States government or President Donald Trump.

Dare alleged that Okeke-Von Batten had no connection with the ongoing United States court proceedings concerning Freedom of Information Act requests for the release of historical records.

According to him, the case had been active since 2023, while the FBI’s position on withholding certain information was related to protecting its investigative methods and the safety of its sources.

He also dismissed suggestions linking President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Europe with the ongoing US legal proceedings, insisting that the President was on a previously scheduled annual leave.

Dare further referred to comments by lawyer Wole Afolabi, SAN, during a recent appearance on Channels Television, saying Afolabi had explained that efforts to withhold certain sections of historical records were in line with US legal provisions protecting confidential investigative processes.

The presidential aide argued that if Tinubu had been criminally liable under US law during previous investigations, American authorities would have prosecuted him.

He accused the opposition of relying on foreign lobbying and media campaigns rather than presenting Nigerians with what he described as a credible policy alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Dare, the opposition had failed to provide clear economic blueprints, structural innovations or issue-based alternatives to the policies of the Tinubu administration.

“The opposition’s 2027 framework remains devoid of noble economic blueprints, structural innovation, or issue-based engagement,” he said.

Dare accused the opposition of adopting what he described as a hypocritical position on critical reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, while relying on “muckraking, emotional manipulation and ethnic polarisation” for political advantage.

He said the Tinubu administration would continue to pursue fiscal discipline, infrastructure development and institutional security reforms, arguing that the next election would ultimately be decided by Nigerians based on governance performance and campaign promises.

“True democratic validation is earned through the ballot box and tangible service delivery to the citizens at home, not through manufactured headlines bought and paid for in foreign currency,” Dare said.

He maintained that Nigerians would judge political leaders on their domestic performance, national vision, and ability to provide solutions to the country’s challenges.

Dare added that the Tinubu administration’s reforms and national development agenda could not be undermined by what he described as “paid propaganda” and foreign lobbying campaigns.