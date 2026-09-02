A Joint Task Force (JTF) of troops of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) JUBILEE, in collaboration with headquarters 2 Brigade’s “Operation Thunder”, 6 Battalion of the Nigerian Army and police operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in Akwa Ibom State, has uncovered an illegal recruitment and training centre.

LEADERSHIP gathered the fake centre code-named Nigeria Coast Guard Academy (NCGA), operated over the years in Essien Udim local government area, specialising in extorting unsuspecting members of the public in the process of recruiting them into the fake academy.

The NNS JUBILEE, in a it issued yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, said the raid on the location of the fake agency followed complaints of shady deals and the illegal recruitment of unwary victims.

The operatio was carried out about 1300 hours on 31st August, 2026, following credible intelligence on the suspected illegal recruitment of individuals as provisional cadets of the purported academy.

The team raided the Merchant Seaman Academy, Essien Udim LGA, which was allegedly being used as a venue for the illegal recruitment and training of cadets into the purported fake agency.

Twelve suspects were arrested, comprising six officials involved in the illegal activity, five recruits/trainees and one Merchant Seaman Academy cadet. The suspects were handed over to the VCRU, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, for further investigation and necessary legal action, the Navy said.

“The successful operation underscores the effectiveness of joint operations and inter-agency synergy in tackling emerging security threats. The coordinated efforts of NNS JUBILEE, the Nigerian Army and the Akwa Ibom State Police Command demonstrated the importance of timely intelligence sharing, coordinated planning and seamless cooperation among security agencies.

“Such collaboration remains critical to strengthening the collective security architecture, disrupting criminal activities and protecting members of the public from fraudulent and illegal recruitment schemes,” the statement reads.