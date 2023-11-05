The managing director of Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, has said its forthcoming expo will bring together 100 international and local businesses that are ready to partner with stakeholders in the Home Interiors, Decorations, Electrical Appliances industry.

The three-day exhibition for home interiors, interior design, decorations and electrical appliances (HOMEX) is to be held between November 30 to December 2, 2023 in Lagos.

Speaking, managing director of Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, Mr.Ayodeji Olugbade, organiser of HOMEX said: “the exhibition will bring together leading interior design and furniture products manufacturers, distributors, importers, trade buyers, trade associations and wholesalers.”

According to him, HOMEX West Africa exhibition is dedicated exclusively to the interior design industry in West Africa.

Olugbade further stated that the, “HOMEX West Africa exhibition goal is to provide a unique opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers of interior and furniture products to showcase their new or existing products and brands to the West African market.”

He noted that “through the exhibition and networking participants will be able to meet up to 100 international and local businesses that are ready to partner with participants.”