Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship property of Transcorp Hotels Plc, secured three prestigious accolades, cementing its reputation as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry.

The Company received the awards at the 2023 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards and the Luxury Hotel Awards held on October 28, 2023, in Greece.

The event day, which marked the 11th Anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, Transcorp Hilton Abuja was announced as the Best Luxury Hotel Nigeria and Best Luxury Business Hotel, Africa, acknowledging the hotel’s dedication to delivering luxury experiences across all its touch points.

Also, the managing director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc Dupe Olusola won the award for the CEO of the year, in honour of her visionary leadership which has continued to propel the hospitality brand to extraordinary heights.

Similarly, at the World Luxury Hotels Awards gala which was also held in Greece on October 28, Transcorp Hilton Abuja won the 2023 Luxury Business Hotel, Africa award, further reinforcing the hotel’s unwavering commitment to providing a top-tier experience for business travelers in Africa.

Managing director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola said, “these awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We constantly strive to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and this recognition only fuels our determination to exceed their expectations.

“It is a moment of immense pride for our entire team, who work tirelessly to make Transcorp Hilton Abuja a true luxury oasis.”

Transcorp Hotels is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, committed to redefining hospitality standards.