Banks in Yobe State have complied with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive of accepting and issuing the old N500 and N1000 banknotes as Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) in the State ow dispensed the old Naira notes, LEADERSHIP reports.

Visits to Zenith, Access and Fedelity Banks all in Damaturu, the State capital by LEADERSHIP Correspondent saw customers on the ATM queues withdrawing the N500 and N1000 old banknotes.

Adamu Abdullahi and Hassana Idi while speaking on the latest CBN directive, said: “As you can see, we are here to withdraw cash and the ATMs are dispensing old naira notes signifying compliance to CBN’s directive by the bank. What we need is the notes to be available and for the the apex bank to declare that the old naira notes are now legal tender as directed by the Supreme Court is something worth cheering as it may reduce our hardship.”