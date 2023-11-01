Atorj Technology Limited has partnered with Cisco Networking Academy and Westcon-Comstor to bring advanced tech solutions to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to enhance productivity and scalability for SMBs by introducing the latest IT products and trends.

At a recent event held in Lagos, Atorj Technology, Cisco and Comstor showcased a range of innovative solutions tailored for SMBs.

Among the spotlighted products was Cisco Meraki, a cloud-controlled Wi-Fi, routing, and security system known for its scalability and security features. The Meraki products include wireless devices, switches, security systems, enterprise mobility management, and security cameras, all managed centrally through the web.

Managing director of Atorj Technology Limited, Rotimi Toluhi, emphasised their commitment to providing cost-effective solutions for businesses.

He stated, “we are dedicated to demonstrating that businesses can thrive without breaking the bank. Our clients are our top priority, and with over 30 years of industry experience, we offer expert advice and support, ensuring our clients’ success.”

For his part, Channel manager, Collaboration, and Data Centres at Westcon Comstor, Peter Nnaji, highlighted their focus on SMBs, saying “our goal is to simplify the lives of our end customers and businesses.

“We are introducing affordable solutions such as Meraki and our security products. With our global support system and skilled engineers, Cisco products offer unparalleled value.”

Also speaking, Premium services sales specialist at Cisco Systems Nigeria, Arthur Ifeanyi Nweke, elaborated on the benefits of Meraki Marketplace.

He explained, “engaging with Meraki Marketplace opens the door to customized experiences for your business. Through the Meraki dashboard, you can monitor your entire network infrastructure, ensuring end-to-end visibility and proactive issue resolution.

“Our advanced Artificial Intelligence optimizes networks, ensuring seamless operations.”

Solutions architech, Cisco EDGE Centre Lagos, Chukwudi Theodore, said that “from hybrid workforces to smarter workspaces, Meraki brings together technology and touchpoints to deliver exceptional experiences for end users.

“With robust features such as Hybrid Workforce, which enable teams with superior performance no matter the environment they find themselves, also Meraki is very suited for Remote Workforce this enables SMBs workforce with the tools for success.

“Then we have the Smart Spaces,this ranges from contact tracing to footpath optimization, create the office of the future.With Meraki, you are protected and securely connected this is what matters most to us, iressoective of your location.”

This partnership between Atorj Technology, Cisco and Comstor signifies a significant step towards digital transformation for Nigerian SMBs, offering them world-class technology solutions and expert support, driving growth, and success in today’s competitive business landscape.