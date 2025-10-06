The Kwara State Elders’ Caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has mourned the victims of violent attacks in parts of the state.

The Forum commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the people of Oke – Ode in Ifelodun local government area over the recent attack by bandits which left 12 vigilantes dead.

They also sympathised with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the unfortunate attacks on the innocent people in Kwara North and South Senatorial Districts,

In a statement signed by its chairman, Barr. Kunle Sulyman and secretary, Hon. AbdulMumini Katibi, the Forum acknowledged the measures Governor AbdulRazaq has put in place to ward off criminals from the state.

These, they said include the recruitment of about 2,700 Forest Guards, support for vigilantes and enrolling them on the State Health Insurance Scheme, consultations with relevant stakeholders and collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), among others measures.