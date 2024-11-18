Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents more than 120 alleged victims of the disgraced American rapper Sean Diddy Combs and his infamous ‘freak-off parties,’ has started sending demand letters to A-list celebrities who were present at these events, according to a report by Blast.

The letters encouraged these stars to reach out for an out-of-court settlement or risk facing potential lawsuits, regardless of whether they participated in any illegal actions.

In a recent appearance on TMZ, Buzbee emphasised that the demand letters are standard practice to outline the situation and encourage dialogue, but at the same time, expressed full readiness to escalate to lawsuits if necessary.

Buzzbe also noted that many celebrities are reportedly ‘scrubbing’ their social media accounts to distance themselves from Sean Diddy Combs amidst the ongoing scandal.

In a most recent development, certain allegations have surfaced from a woman named Tanea Wallace, who eventually claimed to have seen minors at one of Sean Diddy Combs’s parties.

Diddy’s legal team has eventually denied these allegations, while questioning Wallace’s credibility, asserting that the claims were totally unfounded.