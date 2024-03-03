Abia State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Usman Alfadarai has said the commandant general of the corps, Ahmed Audi has raised the corps’ performance bar.

Alfadarai stated this while addressing the press during the commemoration of the 2024 International Civil Defence Organisation Day in Umuahia, the state capital, saying Audi’s leadership qualities are uncommon.

“Through diligent implementation of strategic and deliberate policies, there have been visible transformations in all the directorates, departments, units and other formations of the corps nationwide,” he said.

The commandant, while noting the commitment of the command to ensure the success of the CG, added that the theme for the occasion “Honour Heroes and Promote Safety Skills,” was very timely.

He used the opportunity to charge new entrants into the corps, whose passing out parade coincided with the occasion to apply what they had learned with diligence and patriotism.

He observed that the Safe School Programme and the Female Squad of the command had succeeded in exposing the members to strategic training to complement one another to deliver the corps’ mandate.

“These wonderful initiatives of the corps’ leadership under our indefatigable commandant general has further enhanced its capacity to make our schools safe for all.

“Let me also announce that in the build-up to this event, the command made a presentation to the Motherless Babies Home in Umuahia as part of our efforts towards strengthening our relationship with the civilian populace,” he stated.