The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for its comment on the ongoing streetlight installation project being undertaken by the commission in Bane community, Khana local government area of the state.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, the PDP had warned the Rivers State representative in the NDDC board, Chief Tony Okocha, against provoking the spirit of the late renowned environmentalist, Kenule Saro-Wiwa, an indigene of the community.

But, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, the NDDC reminded the PDP that a flag-off event that had the blessings of the Gbenemene of Ken-Khana kingdom, King Barile Deebom and KAGOTE president, Hon Emmanuel Deeyah, wouldn’t have been a scam.

The statement, which was signed by the special assistant on Media to the NDDC board member, Jacobs Chimezie Happiness, said it was infantile and despicable that Gbara would condemn people-oriented projects like Hybrid Solar-powered Streetlights and road construction as awarded by the NDDC in Bane community.