Far-right Australian lawmaker, Senator Pauline Hanson, has caused a stir on Monday after appearing in Parliament wearing a burqa, the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women, prompting sharp criticism from fellow lawmakers.

Advertisement

Hanson donned the garment after being denied permission to introduce a bill aimed at banning burqas in public spaces. Her appearance in the chamber triggered an angry response, and Senate proceedings were briefly suspended when she refused to remove it.

“This is a clear display of racism and Islamophobia,” said Mehreen Faruqi, a Muslim Senator from New South Wales. Fatima Payman, another Muslim Senator from Western Australia, called the act “disgraceful,” adding that it showed disrespect toward Muslim Australians and violated constitutional principles.

Advertisement

Hanson’s stunt drew rebuke from across the political spectrum, including both opposition and government leaders. Penny Wong, leader of the center-left Labor government in the Senate, said: “Whatever our own beliefs may be, the sort of disrespect that you’re engaging in now is not worthy of a member of the Australian Senate.”

This is the second time Hanson has worn a burqa in Parliament, having previously done so in 2017 while calling for a nationwide ban. Her latest stunt comes amid a surge in support for anti-immigration policies and rhetoric in Australia, with her One Nation party doubling its representation to four seats in May’s election.

Hanson defended her actions in a Facebook post, saying she wore the burqa to protest her bill not being introduced, “so that every Australian knows what’s at stake.” She added, “If they don’t want me wearing it — ban the burqa.”

The incident has reignited national debates over religious freedom, cultural expression, and the responsibilities of lawmakers when addressing sensitive social issues. Critics argued Hanson’s stunt mocked and targeted Muslim women, while supporters viewed it as a provocative political statement.