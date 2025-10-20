The Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA) and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to incorporate leasing into Nigeria’s public procurement framework, aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and fiscal responsibility in government operations.

In a statement from ELRA’s head of Media and Corporate Communication, Adebola Brookslyn Sunday, the registrar/CEO of ELRA, Donald Wokoma, hailed the partnership as “a new chapter in Nigeria’s public procurement framework, promoting transparency, efficiency, and fiscal prudence.”

The MoU outlines a collaborative approach where ELRA and BPP will: Develop clear policy guidelines and standard documents for lease-based procurement; train procurement officers in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs); integrate ELRA’s registration system into the procurement workflow to enhance accountability and pilot leasing projects in key sectors, including health, education, transport, agriculture, and ICT.

Wokoma expressed gratitude to BPP’s director-general and his team for their vision and collaboration, emphasising ELRA’s commitment to ensuring that every lease transaction under this partnership adds measurable value to national development.

He noted that the collaboration would alleviate fiscal pressure on government budgets, enhance service delivery, and improve asset management, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria’s economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Dr Adebowale Adedokun, director-general of BPP, praised ELRA for initiating the partnership and reiterated BPP’s aim to develop a procurement system reflecting global best practices.

“This MoU is timely and strategic. Leasing offers a viable alternative financing mechanism that supports service delivery while safeguarding public resources. By collaborating with ELRA, we ensure that leasing transactions in the public sector are transparent and provide real value for money,” he said.