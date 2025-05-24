Cable station, News Central Television and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development are set to collaborate on strategic projects promoting the aviation sector’s contribution to national development.

This was the outcome of a meeting yesterday with the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and the station’s director of commercial and communications, Mrs. Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, at the minister’s office in Abuja.

The meeting, held on Thursday, focused on key areas of potential partnership, and discussions revolved around collaborations to promote and position Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Keyamo commended News Central TV for its bold editorial direction, fearless journalism, and commitment to spotlighting critical issues shaping Nigeria’s progress.

He noted that media partnerships are vital in enhancing transparency, informing the public and fostering stakeholder engagement in aviation reforms.