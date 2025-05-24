Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has cleared about 159 companies to commence mining operations in the state.

Mutfwang made this known at a press conference with journalists in Jos at the weekend.

The governor said, “Following the suspension, we promptly inaugurated a Technical Committee made up of men and women of proven integrity and expertise, drawn from diverse backgrounds.

“Their mandate was to engage all stakeholders in the mining sector and develop a framework that ensures compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and it’s Regulation 2011.

“ I am pleased to inform you that the Committee has made significant progress. After thorough screening and verification, 159 companies have been cleared to resume operations.

According to the Governor, these include 6 Mining Licenses, 15 Small Scale Mining Leases, 15 Exploration Licences ,5 Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Permits , 1 Quarry Lease and

118 Tin Sheds/Buying Centers.

Governor Mutfwang also said, “Let me sound a clear warning that any operator or individual who has not been cleared by the Committee must stay away from all mining sites.

He pointed out that the suspension remains fully in effect for all non-compliant operators, warning that the list of non-defaulting Operators would be appropriately published.

“The cleared Operators are hereby directed to collect their letters of Clearance from the Office of the Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development.

Mutfwang also maintained that very soon, the state government will initiate the process of formalizing artisanal miners into cooperatives.

The Governor also added that “This step will secure the supply chain to the already cleared Tin Sheds and Buying Centers and ensure better oversight and compliance.

“Any Buying Center found purchasing minerals from unauthorized sources, particularly from underage miners, will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

He also called on all parents and guardians to take full responsibility for their children stressing that any underage child found at a mining site, instead of being in school, will be arrested along with their parent or guardian and sanctioned accordingly.

According to him, as part of our reform measures, the government has concluded plans to train artisanal miners in safer, modern, and sustainable mining practices.

The Governor also disclosed that a gemstone Skills Acquisition Centre, sponsored by the Plateau State Government, has been approved stressing that this initiative will train and empower our teeming youths, particularly our indigenous population, with the skills and necessary support needed to thrive in a modern mining sector.

“We thanked the security agencies for their roles in the enforcement of the Executive Order 001, and to further warn that government expects that security agencies would remain within limits of the rule of engagements. Together, we are laying a strong foundation to put an end to illegal, exploitative, and dangerous mining practices that have long plagued our land and contributed to insecurity.

“ As the Technical Committee continues its noble assignment, we count on your continued support to build a safer, more prosperous Plateau State for all of us. Please remember: the ban remains in effect. Only those cleared by the Committee are allowed to resume operations, Governor Mutfwang stressed.