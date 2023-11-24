The chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians travelling abroad to go legitimately, and with proper documentation to avoid unpleasant consequences.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this when she visited some Nigerians in one of the shelters in Brampton, Canada.

A statement signed by director, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,

NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said

The NiDCOM boss sympathised with their condition and urged others planning to travel without proper documentation or arrive the country to seek asylum, to desist, as the situation was getting tougher in many countries, adding that “it is just not worth it, more often than not.”

Pastor Vivian Eruka, who runs the Bethel food bank and works with those in Shelters, informed that the Mayor of Brampton promised to make 800 more beds available and shelter.

Wale Rabiu, owner of Matlock bakery, donated hundreds loaves of Agege Bread to the shelter inmates, while Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada, and an immigration consultant, also gave some words of counselling, adding that they should not talk ill about their home country Nigeria, to avoid future repercussions.

Adedosu equally urged them to be patient and law abiding.

NiDCOM noted that migration is a human right issue but must be done legitimately and not irregularly.