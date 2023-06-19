AXA To Deliver Affordable Healthcare To Nigeria With OneHealth Launch

With a promise to intervene in the provision of affordable healthcare services to Nigerians so that the country can meet universal health coverage, AXA has launched ‘OneHealth By AXA’ which is a State-of-the-Art Hospital in Lagos Nigeria with a promise to build three more of such facilities in the country in the nearest future.

AXA is a global leader in insurance and asset management.

The OneHealth by AXA houses range of medical solutions that AXA seeks to introduce into the Nigerian market In Its bid to provide exceptional healthcare solutions in emerging markets; and make healthcare an affordable, accessible, and above all, a convenient experience that everyone can enjoy.

The OneHealth Hospital is a state-of-the-art multispecialty, secondary care hospital in Ikeja, Lagos with more than 30 specialties and sub-specialties range of services in family medicine, cardiology, obstetrics, pediatrics, general surgery, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, and internal medicine.

Speaking at the official launch of the hospital in Lagos, the chief executive officer(CEO), AXA Africa Health, Khaled ElShaarany, expressed his immense delight at the launch of OneHealth in Nigeria, explaining that, it marks the second country in Africa where AXA has introduced its world-class medical centres with a focus on medical excellence and patient convenience.