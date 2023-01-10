Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has charged the 92-member state delegation for 2023 Christian pilgrimage to Jerusalem to pray for the state and the country during the exercise.

Ayade gave the charge during a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP shortly after he addressed members of the state delegation to the holy land in Israel.

Representing the state chief executive, leader of the Cross River delegation to the Holy Land and chief executive officer of Opal Group Ltd, High Chief Higgins Peters, stated that with fervent prayers God can turn around the fortunes of the state and that of the nation.

“We are aware of what God can do. All of us that form part of the delegation have come here to seek the face of God so that he can assist us in solving or answering our fervent prayers.

“Let me use this rare privilege to appeal to everyone in this delegation that as you pray for yourselves and families, also pray fervently for the peace and unity of our dear state and nation.

“By my estimation, the 2023 delegation is assumed to be the strongest delegation ever sent on pilgrimage to the Holy Lands,” he said.

The delegation which arrived in Jordan on January 7, 2023 would be in Israel and Palestine on Tuesday January 10, 2023 in continuation of the pilgrimage after it completed visitation of all the holy sites in Jordan.