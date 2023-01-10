No fewer than seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were ambushed and killed alongside five other security officers from a sister security agency and local security service.

The deceased officers, who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines, according to a statement by the Corps’ director of public relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

The statement has it that the sad incident took place on Monday January 9, 2023, at about 10.00hrs at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari LGA of the State.

“After the attack, the bandits carted away riffles of the slain operatives and the remains of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna,” Odumosu said.

The Commandant-general of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the unfortunate incident as a big loss to the Corps, families of the slain victims and the nation at large.

He commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

In honour of the slain personnel, the CG has directed that the Corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and that a national prayer involving both Christians and Muslims be organised at the Corps National headquarters, Abuja, to pray for God’s protection for all officers and men of the Corps in the New Year and avert a recurrence of such awful incident.