Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade yesterday inaugurated members of the state’s Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission with a charge to them to be above board in the discharge of their duties.

The seven-member commission has Hon. Justice Effiom Ita (rtd) as chairman.

The inauguration which took place at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Calabar had the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu and other top government officials in attendance.

The governor expressed optimism that the commission would help block leakages in government.

He said; “There are so many places that we have leakages that we believe that your presence can help to block.

“We would want to be a perfect example of how a public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission could play its role.

“Therefore, there should be no political intrusions of any kind, no hatchets, nothing intended against anyone. It is our intention to give glory to the state and not shame the state”

Responding, Justice Ita commended the governor for birthing the commission, assuring that the members would not disappoint.

Other members of the commission include Barrister Akiride Emmanuel, Eferi Eni Okoi, Comrade John Odey( representing the state government), Mrs Franca Inok, CSP Emmanuel Adam( representing the Nigerian police) and Faluyi Oluwale( representing the DSS.