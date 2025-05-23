The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Yazid Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

In a statement by its President General, Yerima Shettima, the AYCF described the appointment as a significant step towards fostering agricultural innovation and resilience in Nigeria, saying that it as a positive move towards youth inclusion in governance.

According to the group, Dr. Danfulani’s youthful energy and exceptional leadership qualities make him an ideal fit for the crucial role.

AYCF added that his track record of excellence and commitment to agricultural development demonstrated his understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The AYCF expressed its optimistic that Dr. Danfulani’s leadership will propel the agricultural sector forward and contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable agricultural landscape that benefits all Nigerians.

The Forum, therefore, pledged to support Dr. Danfulani in his endeavours to promote agricultural innovation and resilience.

The AYCF also lauded President Tinubu for his foresight in appointing Dr. Danfulani, reiterating the importance of empowering young leaders to foster innovation and drive growth in Nigeria’s agricultural industry.

“As a Forum, we extend our best wishes to Dr. Danfulani as he embarks on this important journey. We recognize that the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but we are confident that his dedication and expertise will yield positive outcomes for the agricultural community in Nigeria.

“The AYCF stands ready to support Dr. Danfulani in his endeavors to promote agricultural innovation and resilience, as we believe that a thriving agricultural sector is vital for the prosperity of our nation.

“We are optimistic about the positive impact that his leadership will have on the agricultural sector and reiterate the importance of empowering young leaders to foster innovation and drive growth in Nigeria’s agricultural industry. Together, we can contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable agricultural landscape that benefits all Nigerians,” the group stated.