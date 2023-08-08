The management of Azman Air has sent all its staff on compulsory leave without pay after suspending its commercial operation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the leave was as a result of the end of its Hajj operation and the unavailability of its Boeing 737 aircraft that has gone for C-check maintenance and yet to return.

However, in a circular sighted by our Correspondent, signed by the Human Resources Manager, Magaji Mohammed Misau, dated 3rd August, 2023, only eight senior staff are exempted from the compulsory leave.

The circular titled ‘Placement Of Leave Without Pay,’ read, “As you are aware that our domestic operations have been put on-hold for a while, due to the conveyance of our Aircraft for C-Checks and the MROS’ has given a longer time of completion.

In view of the above, management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on Leave Without Pay with effect from 1” August, 2023.

However, the under-listed staff and all Station Managers have been exempted from the above directive. They are as follows, Engr. Nuraddeen Aliyu; Engr. Zakaria Al-Najjar; Engr. Peter Abraham; Engr. Aliyu Suleiman Gambo; Engr. Thomas Foloronso; Usman Muhammad Sabo; Sabiu Sabo and Magaji Mohammed Misau

“Finally, you should be rest assured that you will be recalled to duty as soon as everything is put in place.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Azman Air, Nurudeen Aliyu, confirmed the report, saying all their aircraft are on maintenance.

According to him, the airline has suspended its domestic operation since April 18th 2023 but the airlines have been paying salaries since they stopped.

“We are out of domestic operation from 18th April, 2023. All our Boeing 737 aircraft are in for maintenance and we have not been able to complete the maintenance.”

“Two of our aircraft are in maintenance and 3 are due for C-check and that’s why we suspended our domestic operation. Our aircraft will be back in October.

“The overhead is heavy so the management decided to put the company on hold,” Aliyu stated.