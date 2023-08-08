The Irish-Nigeria Partnership for Development and Growth Business Conference is set to take place from 27th to 29th October, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland as experts are expected to give focus to important sectors of collaboration such as agriculture, aviation, technology, health and infrastructure among others.

Deputy Head of Mission of Ireland, Shane Rice, told a news conference in Abuja on Monday that the three-day event will offer profound opportunities for Ireland and Nigeria to deepen and expand their bilateral relations and cultural ties in order to promote economic development through trade and investment.

The initiative, the envoy noted, is a “pathway to enhance each other’s culture and people because when one partner prospers, the other partners also prospers, which captures the essence of the partnership.”

Organised by leading industry professionals and policymakers, the conference aims to strengthen economic ties between Ireland and Nigeria and create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing. It also provides a platform for robust business engagements focusing on driving innovation.

One of the Nigerians in the Diaspora and a thriving entrepreneur based in Ireland, Mrs. Edizemi Onilenla, told the conference that “The Irish-Nigeria Partnership for Development and Growth Business Conference is an incredible initiative that will undoubtedly pave the way for greater economic collaboration between Ireland and Nigeria.”

Mrs Onilenla (Mamashee) who is the CEO of Mansions Foods and the Executive Convener of INGA said further that “As someone who has experienced the challenges and successes of doing business in both countries, I am confident that this conference will open doors to new opportunities and strengthen the ties that already exist.”

She said further in her speech that one of the objectives of the conference is to identify barriers and challenges, such as; the operation of direct flights between Nigeria and Ireland despite inherent numerous advantages.

She noted that the conference will initiate discussions on how to achieve bilateral trade agreement between the two countries and most especially to discuss how the Nigerians in the Diaspora can be a progressive instrument of change in achieving successful business networks and enduring trade ties between the two countries.

“Nigeria, as the population and economic powerhouse of Africa, is an attraction for many Irish investors who are looking for new grounds to break. The conference will therefore showcase the good qualities of both countries, the power of collaboration, partnership and networking for old and emerging CEOs,” she said.

According to a statement issued by the Irish Embassy, Onilenla’s sentiments are echoed by the organisers of the conference. In a joint statement, they said “We are delighted to bring together industry professionals, policymakers, and experts from Ireland and Nigeria to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and explore potential collaborations.”