Advertising executive and chief executive officer of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, has inspired operators in the industry for excellence with his keynote address delivered at the Nigerian Marketing Awards, held recently, where his agency also clinched multiple honours across various categories.

Advertisement

Babaeko, who was recently appointed the vice president and area director for Africa on the global board of the International Advertising Association, spoke on the theme “Whispers that Move Mountains.” His presentation drew widespread attention as he recounted his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Nigeria’s most influential figures in the marketing communications industry.

In his address, Babaeko reflected on his early years in Kaduna State, where his mother had raised him after his father’s death. He described the quiet discipline, resilience, and inner strength he learned during those years, noting that these values shaped his life and career.

Advertisement

He contrasted the quiet determination that defined his upbringing with what he described as today’s culture of noise, where visibility is often mistaken for value. Babaeko emphasised that true purpose and transformation usually begin subtly.

“The seed that becomes the Iroko tree takes root underground,” he said, urging young professionals to trust in their inner convictions. He also shared the challenges he faced when he moved from Kaduna to Lagos three decades ago in search of opportunities, explaining that he relied on “a whisper” that encouraged him to keep going.

Babaeko recounted the founding of X3M Ideas thirteen years ago, describing it as a significant risk due to the limited resources available at the time. Today, the agency has a presence in about nine countries. He credited this growth to purpose-driven leadership and belief in the power of quiet conviction.

Addressing the audience on national identity, Babaeko reiterated his long-standing message of patriotism and confidence in Nigeria’s creative potential. He stressed that Nigeria and Africa possess abundant talent and brilliance and must continue to shape their own narratives globally.

He encouraged young professionals to build institutions, defend cultural identity, and remain grounded in purpose, stating that “purpose is what moves mountains.”

The Nigerian Marketing Award ceremony also saw X3M Ideas win awards in several categories, further consolidating its position as one of the leading creative agencies in the country.