A nine-day-old baby and mother have lost their lives in a building which collapsed in Akure, the state capital.

The incident occurred at Ayedun street around Hospital/Egbe Road in the ancient city.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday as an overhead water tank fell on the story building and wreaked havoc in the area.

It was further gathered that the baby who was christened yesterday died instantly while the elder brother of the baby and their grandmother sustained varying degrees of injuries.

As of the time of filing this report, security personnel had evacuated the dead bodies while the injured ones are receiving treatment at an unknown hospital.