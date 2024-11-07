Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has sparked a heated debate after unveiling a statue of himself during a visit to the country’s Western Region.

The monument, positioned outside the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, was meant to commemorate the president’s development initiatives during his time in office, according to the region’s minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

The unveiling of the statue drew widespread criticism on social media, with many accusing the president of “self-glorification.” Opposition figures and ordinary Ghanaians voiced their dissatisfaction, questioning the need for such a statue at a time when several key development projects remained unfinished.

“The people of the Western Region deserve better than these self-serving displays,” opposition MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah posted on X, reflecting the sentiment of many who felt the statue was unnecessary.

Akufo-Addo, who was set to leave office in January after completing two terms, toured various regions as part of a “thank-you tour.” He claimed to have fulfilled 80% of the promises he made to Ghanaians during his presidency. However, critics argued that the statue is a premature and extravagant gesture, with some calling for its removal after the president steps down.

“It would be admirable if the president had allowed posterity to recognise and appreciate his work,” one social media user commented on X, where images of the statue went viral.

Despite the backlash, some defended the monument, seeing it as a tribute to Akufo-Addo’s achievements. “He is very deserving of this exquisite monument. The greatest president I’ve ever had. You will be missed by Ghanaians,” one supporter posted, praising Akufo-Addo as the “founder of Ghana’s free education system.”

During the unveiling, Darko-Mensah, the regional minister, highlighted several key projects initiated under the president’s administration, emphasizing their impact on the Western Region. For Akufo-Addo, his policy to eliminate secondary school fees stood out as his most significant legacy. “Free education is my proudest achievement, and it will continue to benefit generations of Ghanaians,” the president said during the ceremony.

The statue’s unveiling came at a politically sensitive time, with the nation preparing for general elections in December. Akufo-Addo urged voters in the Western Region to support his deputy, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the upcoming election. Akufo-Addo argued that a vote for Bawumia would ensure the continuation of the NPP’s policies and development projects.

Bawumia faced stiff competition from former President John Dramani Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, who sought a return to office. As the campaign heated up, issues like the high cost of living remained at the forefront of voter concerns.

While Akufo-Addo’s supporters saw the statue as a lasting tribute to his contributions, a significant portion of the public remained unconvinced, with calls for its removal echoing louder as his term in office approaches its end.