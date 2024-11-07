A group under the umbrella of Southern Nigeria Youth Congress (SNYC) has stressed the importance of peace, unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The President General of the group, Comrade Emordi Ugochukwu, stated this during the Southern Nigeria National Stakeholders Conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He called on Nigerians to live in peace and harmony with one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political differences.

According to Emordi, “It is an immense honour to stand before you at the Southern Nigeria National Stakeholders Converge, themed ‘Southern Unity: Bridging Divides for a Prosperous Future’. Today, we come together, not just as individuals, but as a powerful collective, united by our shared vision for a prosperous and progressive Nigeria, beginning with our region, southern Nigeria.

” This event aims to foster unity, advocate for inclusive politics, and promote sustainable development for the region as well as to declare solidarity and affirm our supports for our southern leaders such as the President, Senate President and Deputy speaker of the house of representatives. This gathering is more than an event; it is a testament to our commitment to uplift and empower the young people of Southern Nigeria.

“We all know that the youth represent the heartbeat of any nation, the driving force behind its innovation, and the guardians of its future. Southern Nigeria is home to some of the most talented, passionate, and resilient young people in the world. You are the ones pushing boundaries, reimagining possibilities, and taking the bold steps necessary to bring about real change.

“In our communities, we see your efforts in every sector, from agriculture to technology, the arts to entrepreneurship. Yet, despite our progress, we are also aware of the challenges we face: from unemployment and inadequate resources to social inequality and political disenfranchisement. But let us remember that each of these challenges presents us with an opportunity—to think differently, to innovate, and to rebuild systems that truly serve us.

“As we gather here today, let us remind ourselves that our purpose goes beyond just addressing today’s issues. We are here to lay the groundwork for a Nigeria that celebrates diversity, champions inclusivity, and prioritizes the well-being and development of every individual.

“To achieve this, we must harness the power of unity. We must work hand in hand across state lines, tribal affiliations, and religious beliefs. Unity is not just a word; it is the cornerstone of all great achievements. Our strength lies in our shared goals, and our success lies in our collaboration. Let us support each other, build each other up, and ensure that no one is left behind.”

On his part, the Senator representing Delta North senatorial district of Delta State, Ned Nwoko,,who is also the guest speaker at the event, called on the participants to support his proposed motion and Bill before the Red Chamber calling for the immediate prohibition of the use of foreign currencies in Nigeria.

He described the measure as an antidote that would bring a permanent solution to the economic and security challenges facing the country.

The Senator attributed the economic hardship confronting the country to the use of foreign currencies in Nigeria just as he called on Nigerians to support the call to strengthen and guide the “Naira” which is a symbol of sovereignty of the country.

He said the country would be on the path of economic growth and recovery if the bill is passed into law and use of foreign currencies is prohibited in Nigeria.

The Senator added that the undue priority placed on the “dollar” by the people for any transaction in the country has further weakened and devalued the ” Naira” beyond remedy.

He also called for the closure of Nigeria’s foreign reserve in another country saying that it is counter productive to the economy development just as he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take charge of the management of foreign reserves to achieve economic independence.

“Today, I am going to talk about two area that I know are fundamental to the problem we have. The first one has to do with our economy directly. This is the use of foreign currencies in Nigeria. The use of foreign currencies is affecting the students, lecturers, doctors and everybody.

“After our independence, of course we have our political independence but we do not have economic independence. We are tied to European and American countries.

“We have our own currency ‘Naira’ our Naira is a symbol of sovereignty, we are make to protect it, use it and guide it. People don’t understand the reason why the exchange rate between Naira and other other currencies is so high is because of bad policies since Nigeria became an independent nation. It has nothing to do with this government or the government of Goodluck Jonathan,” Nwoko said.

Also speaking at the event the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who was represented by Dotun Omoleye, urged the youths to support Tinubu’s led government despite the economic situation in the country.

He said though the country may not have attained the feat where it is supposed to be but some critical decisions are necessary in the interest of future generations.

“One cannot undermine the importance of gathering like this in our society and it is our pleasure from the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to be here.

“If we look at where we are coming from as a nation and where we are today and look at the projection and future ahead. It is important that every strata of government do whatever they can to support organisation like this Southern Nigeria Youth Congress is one of those organisations that has been doing wonderfully well.

“Today Southern Nigeria comprises 17 states while the Northern part comprises 19 states including FCT . We would have loved to see this gathering so far the programme is designed for Southern Youths to be held either in Asaba, Ibadan or Cross River. I want to implore us that the next gathering should be in Southern part so that it can give opportunity to those of us residing in Southern part.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the conference aimed at sharing vision for a prosperous and progressive Nigeria, beginning with the Southern Nigeria region, was attended by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, Hon minister for youths (rep), Hon. Clement Jimbo MHR (rep), Ifeoma Onyeoma Agbomah and National Treasurer, PANDEF.