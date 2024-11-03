The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the emergence of Mrs. Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch as the Leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom as a thing of pride to Nigeria, Africa, and the black race at large.

The Yoruba organisation, in a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, on behalf of its National Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, stated that the election of the Nigerian-Briton was a landmark achievement for the black race “as well as a proof that steadfastness and commitment have rewards.”

Afenifere hinted that, “without doubt, the emergence of Mrs. Kemi Olufounto Badenoch (nee Adegoke) as the new leader of Conservative Party on Saturday, November 2, 2024, is a thing of pride not only for Nigeria but also for Africa and the black race as a whole.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the 44-year-old politician was elected as the new head of a major political party in the UK, popularly known as Tories, on Saturday morning, after securing 53,806 votes against that of her closest rival, Mr. Robert Jenrick’s 41,388.

Afenifere disclosed that, “By this election, Kemi was the first African to occupy the highest major political office in the Western hemisphere.”

According to Afenifere, “Kemi is the eldest of the three children of Dr. Olufemi Adegoke who hailed from Ondo, Ondo State of Nigeria.

“According to Kemi, their father taught his children to ‘always take responsibility and never to be daunted. Her mother is Mrs. Feyikemi Adegoke, a Professor of Physiology in the United States of America.

“The father, Femi Adegoke, who died in July 2022, was a medical doctor who ran a clinic in Lagos, Nigeria.

While congratulating the new Tory chair, Afenifere leader praised her for the way she had conducted herself in the course of her political career “and especially in the campaigns leading to the Saturday voting.”

The organisation, however, counselled the mother of three to always demonstrate the ‘Omoluabi’ ethos for which her Yoruba genealogy in Nigeria is known.

The group added, “Ethos of integrity, forthrightness, sincerity, justice and fair play summed up as ‘Omoluabi ethos’. Incidentally, the new party leader indicated her readiness to toe this path when she talked about her party’s mistakes and the need to be ‘honest’ in the course of building a new structure for the party and their country.

“Drawing a parallel between the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Mrs. Kemi Badenoch’s campaign slogan known as ‘Renewal 2030’, the release expressed the hope that the strengthening of Kemi’s standing in the British political echelon “will enhance Nigeria-Britain relationships in all spheres of human endeavors.”

Alluding to the description of Kemi’s emergence as Leader of Opposition by UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, as “a proud moment for their country”, Afenifere envisaged a Kemi Badenoch’s era as one that would be a pride not only to Britain but also to her native Nigeria, Africa and the black race in general.

Afenifere, therefore, urged Nigerian youths to emulate the middle-aged woman who started her political career at age 25 by being forthright, committed, taking responsibility, and working towards goals designed to benefit humanity.