Baffi Furniture, one of the leading furniture firms in Nigeria, has sought partnership with LEADERSHIP Group Limited, with a view to expanding its market reach.

Baffi’s public relations manager, Iberedem Usoro, made the proposal when a delegation of LEADERSHIP led by the group managing director, Muazu Elazeh visited Baffi Furniture Showroom at Shoprite Complex, Lugbe in Abuja on Wednesday.

Usoro said Baffi is committed to the promotion of local contents, thus the firm has over one hundred Nigerians who currently work in its showrooms and factory.

“We’re a fully registered Nigerian furniture firm operating in the country since 2016. What we have is a blend of Turkish and Nigerian furniture which are tastefully done with utmost regards to quality and affordability in terms of pricing.

“To demonstrate our commitment to boosting local content and support Nigerian economy, we ensure over seventy percent of these furniture are made here by Nigerians who are working in our factory,” he added.

While lauding LEADERSHIP newspaper for its role in the Nigerian media space, Usoro said Baffi was poised to supporting the growth of Nigerian economy and has been dutiful in embarking on corporate social responsibilities.

On his part, the GMD, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Muazu Elazeh, said the organisation was willing to do business with Baffi and help create market opportunities for it through adverts, barter and other media supports.