Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has donated N3million to 58 candidates from the state who graduated at the newly commissioned correctional training school in Birnin Kebbi.

The gesture by the governor is to enable the beneficiaries to obtain a set of ceremonial dress/gown, uniforms, canvas and shoes among others in preparation for their passing out parade expected to be held on November 25, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting head of service, Sufiyanu Garba Bena and made available to journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement added that the 58 candidates were among the recruited personnel into the newly established and commissioned Correctional Training School in Birnin Kebbi which was facilitated by the former controller-general of the centre, Jafaar Jega and supported by Governor Abubakar Bagudu.