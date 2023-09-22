The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria have warned that prices of their Production cost, which have skyrocketed and become unprecedented in the country, call on the federal government to intervene in the regulation of prices of baking materials in the country.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by the national president Alhaji Mansur Umar, and national secretary Hon. Jude Okafor, said we have consistently made an effort after our last national executive council meeting (NEC) to ameliorate the situation of cost of production and baking materials in the markets.

“I most commend our members who diligently complied with the withdrawal of service actions and also admonish the few non-compliant ones to desist from the association activities as it will collectively hamper our working progress.

While addressing journalists at the national executive council meeting by the association Umar, said that bread has become a major staple food for most Nigerian households, irrespective of social standing and any hindrance towards its production could affect the country’s economy adversely.

“Group lamented that there is no way we can produce a NAFDAC quality standard product and still be selling at the old price in the markets. We haven’t relented in advancing the causes of our industry through various government and private sector engagement. We are in a new dawn of a new government and have since written several letters to the new government highlighting our challenges and proffering solutions.”

The cost of bread production ingredients have been steadily rising at a time when the government has increased electricity tariff and price of petroleum products, thereby fuelling insinuations by the opposition that the federal government is on a mission to annihilate the poor and vulnerable in the country.

The group called on the renewal hope agenda by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration to come to their rescue by looking into the increase in the prices of the essential material.

The communique read in parts” that federal government should suspend the wheat levy which has accrued over 600 billion naira and diverted to other areas rather than the composite bread production industry for which it was established, and federal government and state to order a stop of multiple revenue/taxation policies which is suffocating the bakery industry.”

“However, stated that the national executive council meeting (NEC) appealed to the federal government to implement the palliative scheme to our ailing bakery industry which has witnessed closure of over 30% of our members, since the removal of petroleum subsidy. This closure has caused loss of jobs for over five million Nigerians engaged in our industry.

“Maintained that Bakers are advised to maintain production of NAFDAC standard quality products, irrespective of the challenges currently faced as a result of skyrocketed costs of production. Calling on the federal government to intervene on the incessant increase on flour and sugar just like it recently did in the cement industry. This is more important because food is the first law of nature as it affects preservation of life.”