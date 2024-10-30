President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has commended Super Eagles’ forward Ademola Lookman for finishing in 14th place in this year’s Ballon d’Or race, saying he believes the petite forward has what it takes to finish much higher in the race next year.

Lookman finished 14th in this year’s contest which was held in Paris on Monday night, and which was won by Manchester City ace Rodri.

“The NFF commends Ademola Lookman for his feat, and we believe he has the potential to finish much higher next year. He was already a winner before Monday’s night’s gala, as the only African on the 30-man shortlist. He was also the second highest-rated Italian Serie A player in the race.

“We encourage him to continue doing his best for club and country, and the sky will be the limit for him.”

Lookman scored three important goals for Nigeria as the Super Eagles finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire earlier in the year, and then scored all three goals in the Europa Cup final as his Italian club, Atalanta, routed German top side Bayer Leverkusen.

This season, he has remained within the goals/assists frame for club and country. He has scored two goals for Nigeria in the 2025 AFCON qualification race, with two other goals controversially chalked off.

Most pundits see him winning this year’s Africa Player of the Year award. If that happens, it will be the first time that a Nigerian has picked the continental gong from a fellow Nigerian, since ‘Prince of Monaco’ Victor Nosa Ikpeba took over from Nwankwo Kanu in 1997. The first was in 1994, when Emmanuel Amuneke took over from Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory).