Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez was crowned the best goalkeeper in the world as he won the 2024 Yashin Trophy at Monday’s 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The outspoken Argentinian custodian was recognised with the relatively new accolade last year, becoming the first player to ever defend this particular honour.

Liverpool’s Alisson won the inaugural award in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ceremony’s cancellation the following year. Gianluigi Donnarumma was a slightly surprising winner after a mixed campaign for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before Thibaut Courtois deservedly claimed the prize 12 months later.

Martinez owed his title in 2023 partly to his heroics during Argentina’s World Cup triumph, and can again point to another standout campaign with his nation this year. The penalty specialist conceded just one goal throughout six games as Argentina won last summer’s Copa America.

After watching Enner Valencia miss a second-half penalty for Ecuador in the quarter-final, Martinez couldn’t prevent a header from Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time. But the goalkeeper rapidly redeemed himself.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina’s first kick in the subsequent shootout before getting immediately bailed out by his burly compatriot, celebrating as Martinez rebuffed Angel Mena’s effort. Villa’s goalkeeper also denied Alan Minda to send Argentina into the semis.

Despite his deserved status as the Yashin winner, Martinez arguably isn’t the best penalty stopper on the award’s shortlist. South Africa’s Ronwen Williams made headlines last season by saving four Cape Verde penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The other nominees included Inter’s record-breaking Yann Sommer, Spain’s Euro 2024 champion Unai Simon and Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Martinez’s performances earned him recognition beyond the realm of goalkeepers as he ranked 18th among all players from any position in the final Ballon d’Or standings, finishing above the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.