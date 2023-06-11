Bamidele Urges Tinubu To Deploy Diplomacy For Ekweremadu’s Release From UK Prison

Ekiti Central Senator and chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy diplomatic shuttle to ensure the release of Senator Ike Ekwremadu from detention in the United Kingdom.

Bamidele in his remarks at valedictory session of the 9th Senate on Saturday, said what happened to Senator Ekweremadu could happen to any parent, thereby calling on President Tinubu to deploy all the necessary diplomatic shuttle for the release of the former Deputy Senate President from United Kingdom prison.

He said, “My heart goes to that gentleman, distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, what happened to him is something that could have happened to any parent.

It is our own call to President Bola Tinubu that the administration should resume all the necessary diplomatic shuttle to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu is released.”

It could be recalled that the former Deputy Senate President was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison for organ trafficking in May, 2023.