​​5 Die As Boat Capsizes In Ondo

Not less than five persons, who went to buy seafoods at a local market in Ugbo-Nla of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have lost their lives in a boat mishap.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the traders were involved in an accident on the waterway and lost their lives instantly, while only one person was rescued alive due to use of life jacket.

Following the tragic incident, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Orioye Benedict Gbayisemore, has urged the state government to enforce the use of life jackets on the waters.

Gbayisemore, who expressed worry about the development, advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce mandatory use of life jackets by commuters on waterways.