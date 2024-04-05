Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has assured the 289,375 people displaced by banditry and other disasters from the 12 frontline local government areas of the state, that efforts were on top gear to resettle them back to their communities.

The Governor stated this while distributing relief material to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Mando and Barakallahu, all in Igabi Local Government Areas of the state, on Thursday.

Represented by Dr Usman Mazadu, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the governor gave the pledge during the food relief distribution.

He said that the government was not unaware of the people’s desire to return to their ancestral homes.

The SEMA boss noted that the process of resettling the displaced communities in Southern part of Kaduna has already commenced, adding that peace will soon return to other communities across the state too.

In his response, Chairman of Igabi Local Government, Hon. Jabir Khamis called on members of the community to expose bad eggs providing information to bandits among them.

He added that once that is done, it would be a lot easier for the government to tackle the menace of banditry.

According him, “this gesture of bringing you this food relief is not an indication that we are comfortable about your present status. Rather, it is a sign that Governor Uba Sani remembers you.

“His Excellency’s ultimate goal is to ensure that, banditry is eradicated, so that you can go back to your various communities. This is because we believe that everyone of you is capable of providing for their families,” Governor Sani said.