The chairman of Faruruwa Community in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, has expressed deep concern over persistent bandit attacks despite the deployment of heavy military personnel and other security operatives to the area.

Bagobiri spoke after an attack on Sunday night by motorcycle-riding gunmen, who invaded Yan Kwada village, abducted five nursing mothers, and carted away about 50 cows and several other animals.

He said the latest incident had thrown residents into panic, forcing hundreds to flee the community for safety.

The community leader also lamented that for the past three weeks since the deployment of military personnel and other security agencies, these attacks have continued almost on a daily basis.

According to him, “Even yesterday, we got reports that the bandits were approaching and alerted the security agents, but nothing was done. They came around 9 p.m., raided houses, and took away the nursing mothers.”

Bagobiri disclosed that one of the abducted women managed to escape, leaving four nursing mothers still in captivity. He added that the attackers reportedly abandoned the babies of the kidnapped women, leaving the infants crying helplessly.

The community leader appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other top security authorities to intensify efforts to end the repeated assaults.

“We appreciate the government’s initial response by deploying military personnel, but we urge that more armed officers be stationed in the area to strengthen security and restore peace,” he said.

It will be recalled that two weeks ago, the military engaged the bandits in a gun battle, killing 19 of them while losing two soldiers and one vigilante in the encounter.