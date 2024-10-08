Armed bandits have abducted the district head of Kanya under Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Isah Daya.

He was abducted when armed bandits stormed his village Kanya and killed one and injured three persons now receiving treatment at the hospital and abducted eight people including the district head of the area and disappeared into the forest.

While confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, Kebbi State police spokesman, SP Nafi’u Abubakar gave the name of the deceased as Sherrif Alhaji Almu.

According to him, a combined security team led by the police has launched a manhunt on the kidnappers of the monarch and eight others in order to rescue them from the hands of the kidnappers.

He noted that the Kebbi state government has provided the needed logistics to tame banditry in the affected towns, particularly Kebbi South, Zuru emirate.

The attack comes few days after armed bandits killed Suru local government APC chairman and abducted one at Matseri village under Bunza local government area of Kebbi State.