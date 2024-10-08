The Federal Government has emphasized the need for national stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable financing solutions to advance water resources development in Nigeria.

The call was made by the Acting Executive Director of the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), Mrs Sakinatu Suleiman Abbo Jimeta, during a National Stakeholder’s Consultation Workshop in Abuja, themed “Budgeting and Financing for Water Resources Development and Management.”

In her opening remarks, Jimeta underscored the critical role that efficient budgeting and innovative funding models play in the sustainable development of Nigeria’s water resources.

She stressed that while Nigeria is blessed with abundant water resources, the nation has yet to fully harness them for economic, social, and environmental benefits.

“As we all know, water is life, and effective management of this precious resource is essential for our economic growth, social well-being, and environmental sustainability,” she said.

Jimeta further noted the need for a comprehensive framework that promotes Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and sustainable financing mechanisms to protect and conserve Nigeria’s water infrastructure.

The workshop aims to explore new ways of funding water development projects, with a focus on community engagement and empowering local communities to maintain water infrastructure at the grassroots level.

The Director of Corporate Support Services at NIWRMC, Mr. Sunday Idowu, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the commission’s commitment to regulating and managing the nation’s water resources.

“Collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector organizations, and local communities, are essential,” he added.

Presentations were also delivered by experts, Dr. Muslim Idris and Dr. Mohammed Ayuba Oche, who addressed innovative budgeting strategies and financing models to meet Nigeria’s water resource needs.

The event marked another step in Nigeria’s efforts to ensure the sustainable management of its water resources, critical to achieving long-term economic and environmental stability.