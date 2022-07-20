Ten policemen from the Nasarawa State command deployed to Osun State for last Saturday’s governorship election have been abducted by unknown gunmen in Obajana in Kogi State.

The officers who were kidnapped at Obajana lastr Sunday were returning from election duty in Osun State.

A statement confirming the abduction of the policemen noted: “On 17th July, 2022 at about 2305 hours, information received from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Obajana that gunshots were heard along New By-pass Road, close to Trailer Park-PTI Obajana.

“It was reported that the DPO promptly mobilised patrol teams to the scene, where they met one white 18-seater passengers’ bus with registration No. GWA 295 YR, driven by one Usman Abdullahi ‘m’ with six occupants, who identified themselves as police officers from Nasarawa state Police Command.

“The officers narrated that their vehicle developed mechanical fault, which led them to drop out of their convoy and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men suddenly emerged from the bush, forcefully kidnapping ten officers.

“Anti-Kidnapping teams have been deployed to the area, currently tracking hoodlums for possible rescue of the officers. Meanwhile, the remaining contingent were accommodated at Command Headquarters and Investigation is in progress”.

The Nasarawa State police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP, Ramhan Nansel, in a response to calls sent to his mobile phone, acted as if he was ignorant of the incident, saying, “Please text me, where did the incident happen.”

In another development, terrorists killed the abducted Kafanchan Catholic Priest, Rev Fr John Mark Cheitnum, who was the director of social communication, Catholic diocese of Kafanchan.

The chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev Fr Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo confirmed the development in a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna.

The terrorists had on Friday July 15, 2022 kidnapped two Catholic Priests, Rev Fr. John Mark Cheitnum and Rev Fr Donatus Cleopas.

The chancellor said, “Sequel to the announcement of the two kidnapped priests from our diocese, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop, Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announce the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum.

“Until his demise he was the CAN Chairman, Jama’a LGA as well as the Coordinating Chairman of CAN, Southern Kaduna. He was the Dean of Kwoi Deanery, Director of Communications in the Diocese of Kafanchan and the Pastor of St. James Parish Fori, Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State”.

“His Burial is slated for Thursday, 21 July, 2022 at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan, Kaduna State. Time: 10am.

Calling for prayers for the repose of the Priest and God’s consolation to his immediate family, the chancellor said, “We wish to humbly call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. The Diocese has declared two-day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul” he stated.

Similarly, terrorists yesterday invaded Ruwan-Godiya community in Faskari local government area of Katsina State, killing nine residents of the town.

A credible source who is a resident of the village said the hoodlums attacked the people in the daytime while working on their farms and shot them to death.

The Katsina State Police command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, confirmed the attack, saying six people were killed while six others sustained various degrees of injuries, as the terrorists rustled away with an unspecified number of cattle.

Kaduna Now Dangerous Terrain For Christian Leaders – CAN

Following the discovery of the decomposing remains of one of the Catholic priests abducted by bandits and the persistent killings in Kaduna, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has described the state as a dangerous terrain for Christian leaders.

The Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated this while reacting to the killing of one of the priests, Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum, who until his death, was the CAN chairman of Jema’a local government area of the state, as well as coordinator of CAN in Southern Kaduna.

Hayab said, “I a m short of words of how we are losing our Priests, Kaduna State is a dangerous place now and not safe for Christian leaders. It is so painful that we are burying our Priests almost on a weekly basis, it is very unfortunate of where we found ourselves today in our country”.

He however said they are consoled that Rev. Fr. Cleophas, who was kidnapped with him, escaped from his abductors.

“We have hope that one day God will heal our state and our country in general,” he said.