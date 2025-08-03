No fewer than 11 villagers have been killed in attacks by armed bandits in Kagara and San-Isa wards in Kaura-Namoda local government area of Zamfara state.

Sources from the two areas told to our correspondent that the attacks were conducted at Kagara and San-Isa wards along with other surrounding villages.

The source, a victim from Kagara who identified himself as Abubakar Sani, told LEADERSHIP that he lost two of his brothers to the attack which occurred last Saturday.

He said the bandits who besieged their village around 6:30 pm on Saturday, stole cattle and other people’s belongings along with abduction of men and women into the forest.

“In fact, we saw hell last Saturday night, as the bandits entered our village in hundreds, all carrying guns, shooting sporadically to kill and kidnap our people in Kagara and other villages surrounding it,” Sani said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP on phone, another resident, Ahmed Dan-Isa narrated that the bandits killed at least 9 villagers on Saturday and Sunday Morning and also kidnapped scores others including both men and women.

Ahmed who said he escaped from the bandits’ attacks, however, said the attackers invaded villages without fearing resistance from security personnel.

He called on both state and federal governments to assist by rescuing the entire Kaura-Namoda from its present ugly situation.

Efforts to reach Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Yazid Abubakar failed abortive as his phone number remained switched off to the several calls made to him.