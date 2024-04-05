Bandits who kidnapped 61 Kaduna villagers at Budah Hausa village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State three weeks ago have killed five of the victims.

Fifty-one other victims it was gathered were released on Tuesday by their abductors after a ransom payment as well as drugs and motorcycles were collected by the attackers.

It was further gathered that five victims were not released as the bandits demanded additional ransom before they would be released.

A local vigilante in the area who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed their release to newsmen yesterday, saying all the five victims killed were men.

He explained that those released including children who were subjected to torture while in captivity could hardly walk when they returned because they were chained for weeks.

“Very terrible; if you see them, you will shed tears because they really suffered, especially the men among them. 61 of them were abducted, 51 have returned, five killed in captivity, and five others are still with the bandits,” he said.

He also disclosed that among those released, two were shot in the legs while in captivity, adding that those who regained freedom and whose condition worsened have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

A resident, Maigari Ben, who is among the youth leaders in the area, confirmed the release of the victims and the killing of the other five in captivity.