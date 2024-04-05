National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has once again warned intending pilgrims not to fall prey to the scammers.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Fatima Sanda Usara, assistant director, public affairs, NAHCON and sent to media houses.

The commission urged intending pilgrims to report any one asking them to pay additional administrative charges beyond the stated 2024 hajj fare.

“National Hajj Commission of Nigeria hereby issues another important warning to intending pilgrims regarding payment of extra Hajj fares. The Commission has not requested pilgrims to pay any additional administrative charges beyond the stated amount and any one that makes such a request on

our behalf is violating the role and responsibility of NAHCON as the regulatory body.

“Collection of any extra charges are not authorized. Any pilgrim asked to pay extra charges should forward the name of the person making the request and location, along with evidence of the request or payment. Kindly send such documents to this number on WhatsApp: 09071800007.

“Please only adhere to official announcements from NAHCON, which are published on our website. Stay alert and protect yourselves from scam,” the statement reads.