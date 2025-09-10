Armed bandits have killed five soldiers and 10 villagers, who were all traders from Lilo Village in Mada District of Gusau local government area Zamfara State.

Advertisement

The Lilo community, who mourned the death of the five gallant soldiers, who lost their lives while fighting bandits in the area, said they were shocked by the bandits’ ambush, which came unexpectedly.

Leaders of the community who were at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre in Gusau on Wednesday, lamented how deplorable roads aided the attacks on Lilo village and surrounding communities.

The spokesperson to the Lilo village and its adjoining communities, Mohammed Mohammed, disclosed that about 10 villagers were also killed by the armed bandits during an encounter on Monday in the area.

“The incident occurred along Lilo–Gulubba Road in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, when troops were escorting traders to Gusau market when a large group of bandits ambushed the convoy,” he lamented.

An eyewitness, who narrowly escaped the attack, said the attackers, who had laid in wait by the roadside, suddenly emerged from hiding and opened fire on the convoy.

“Many of our passengers fled into the bush including me where I laid down and pretended as a dead man while the soldiers immediately retaliated, engaging the bandits in heavy gunfire, that was how I escaped,” he narrated.

The eyewitness said five soldiers were killed in the gun duel alongside scores of bandits and about 10 traders.

Meanwhile, the Lilo village and its surrounding communities have appealed to the local government, state and federal governments to come to their aid in the area of education, health and construction of roads to ease part of their difficulties and provide adequate security to the entire communities.

When contacted, the Army’s Media Information Officer, Captain David Adewusi, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to get back to our correspondent.