Five members of the same family have been killed by gunmen at Lighitlubang Village in Bungha District of Mangu local government area, Plateau State.

A source close to the community revealed that the assailants stormed the community in the early hours of Saturday morning at a time the residents were still in bed.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attackers fired sporadically into the air to signal their arrival.

A resident of the area who identified himself simply as David told newsmen that the gunmen targeted a home where a father, his wife, a child, and two other relatives were residing.

On getting to the victims’ residence, the assailants reportedly shot the family members at close range to ensure their deaths.

David also narrated that the community has been under continuous terrorists’ siege, adding that no fewer than seven people have been killed by the hoodlums in the past week alone.

He added that the attack also extended to January 27 when a group of women, who had gone to gather firewood were ambushed by the terrorists.

One of the victims, Mrs. Tabitha Yusuf, was killed while others who were shot managed to escape while some sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

At the time of filing this report, tension remains high across the local government area with security personnel deployed to various parts of the LG to maintain law and order.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo who confirmed the attack, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the local government is investigating the incident.

He stated that no official statement will be made until after the conclusion of investigation.